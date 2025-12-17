Devils Defenseman Inching Towards Return

New Jersey Devils' defenseman Brett Pesce could see a return to the ice as soon as the impending game at the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 17.

Puck drop is slated for 10:00 p.m. EST. Pesce was most recently spotted finally returning to practice ahead of the Devils' hitting the road. He is also officially on the two-game road trip that will conclude at the Utah Mammoth on Dec. 19. This marked the blueliner's first time back on practice ice since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 26. He was previously spotted wearing a cast on his left hand and arm.

Pesce was a full participant, skating in a regular contact jersey and working alongside Luke Hughes on what appeared to be a top defensive pairing — he also took reps on the penalty kill which has seen recent struggles for New Jersey.

Devils' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said it's very likely he makes a go at putting Pesce in the game during play against the Golden Knights.

"Well, he's going to be on the trip, and there's nothing else to do in Vegas, so you may as well try to get him in the game. So, that's the plan,” Keefe said.

Brett Pesce Nearing Return for the New Jersey Devils

So far this year, Pesce — who is 31 — has tallied three assists in name games of work so far while averaging 19:39 TOI.

Reeling Pesce back into the lineup. @amandacstein reports on Brett's return and more in Devils Now presented by @RWJBarnabas. pic.twitter.com/p5WXPbhhos — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 16, 2025

Keefe did also caution it may take Pesce some time to develop his game to where it was, but also said to the media that having his presence could provide a much needed boost for the lineup.

“His on-ice impacts are an important part of our team, but he’s a big part of the personality of our team, too,” Keefe said. "He keeps everything light, loose, and fun, yet he’s got great experience and perspective … It helps the mood of the team.”

For New Jersey, fellow defenseman Simon Nemec was also recently put on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. The move was made retroactive to Dec. 12. Nathan Legare of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Utica Comets has also been recalled.

Legare has played just one NHL game this season, appearing against the Capitals on Nov. 15 in Washington. Star player Jack Hughes was also spotted practicing on ice on his own with a stick and is projected to stick to his initial recovery timeline as a result of his hand injury and resulting surgery.

"Obviously I know my role. I want to be a power forward and can play reliable defensively," Legare said. "[I want to] play physical ... that's part of my game and I love it and I know that if I want to stick to the NHL I've got to play like that every game."

The Devils are coming off a 2-1 loss against the Vancouver Canucks, which was the end of a three-game homestand that also saw a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks for new Jersey in addition to a 8-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

