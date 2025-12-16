Devils Veterans Could Be Possible Trade Pieces

The New Jersey Devils came into the season with expectations of contending for a Stanley Cup, but things haven't gone according to plan.

Despite adding talent in the offseason and believing they had the pieces to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Devils find themselves in a position where they might need to make moves rather than add pieces.

According to Kevin Weekes, the Devils are having conversations about moving some of their veteran players.

Weekes reported that defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Ondrej Palat are among the names that have been discussed in potential trade scenarios with the Devils.

Veterans on the Block

Hamilton being available would be a significant development. The 31-year-old defenseman is signed through the 2027-28 season with a cap hit of $9 million per year. He's a right-shot defenseman who can quarterback a power play and contribute offensively from the blue line, exactly the kind of player contending teams covet at the deadline.

The challenge with moving Hamilton is the contract. Finding a team willing to take on that kind of cap commitment, especially with multiple years remaining, severely limits the market. The Devils would likely need to either retain salary or take back a bad contract in return to make a deal work.

Palat is a different story. The 33-year-old winger is also expensive with a $6 million cap hit, but he only has one more year remaining after this season. That makes him slightly more palatable for teams looking to add a veteran presence without committing long-term.

Palat brings championship experience, having won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He's the kind of player who knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, even if his offensive production has declined in recent years.

Why This Makes Sense

If the Devils have determined this roster isn't built to win now, moving expensive veterans makes sense from a rebuilding standpoint. Both Hamilton and Palat carry significant cap hits that could be redirected toward younger players or future acquisitions.

The Devils have some talented young pieces, and freeing up cap space could allow them to build around those players rather than trying to win with an expensive core that hasn't delivered.

Whether any team is willing to pay the price for either player remains to be seen. Hamilton's contract is a major obstacle, and Palat's age and declining production make him a tough sell even with only one year remaining after this season.

For now, these are just names being discussed. But the fact that the Devils are even entertaining conversations about moving veterans like Hamilton and Palat tells you everything about where they think this season is headed.

