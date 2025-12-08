Devils Star Resumes Skating After Finger Injury

Jack Hughes’ unfortunate and untimely finger injury has completely derailed what appeared to be a promising start to the season for the New Jersey Devils. Without the star forward in the lineup, the Devils have proceeded to go on a tailspin that’s recently seen them drop five consecutive games — all in somewhat debilitating fashion.

Luckily for New Jersey, it appears that Hughes is making at least some progress from the freak accident that reportedly involved him getting cut by glass at a team dinner in mid-November. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that Hughes has been with the team and resumed skating last week. With the ailment being hand-related, though, Hughes has yet to fully get back to using a stick and puck.

“He was out on the ice; he was out there again today,” Keefe said. “I would say that he is on schedule, but he’s far enough away that they don’t even tell me how he’s doing. I just know because I know what he’s up to.”

Hughes underwent surgery following the accident, with the recovery time estimated to be around eight weeks. Prior to what has ended up being another chapter in Hughes’ long saga with the injured list, he was off to an electric start that saw him score 10 goals and amass 20 points. The Devils were leading the Metropolitan Division at the time of the injury. They now sit in seventh place in the division, just one point ahead of the flailing Columbus Blue Jackets.

Can the Devils Get Back on Track Without Hughes?

Mar 13, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

While it’s encouraging that Hughes is on the right track, New Jersey can’t expect him to enter the lineup anytime soon to help out with the hard times the team has been facing ever since he went under the knife. In the meantime, it’s all about staying above water until Hughes can return and hopefully save the day.

Unfortunately, that has yet to come to fruition so far. The offense, which Hughes is a major part of, has gone completely quiet over the past several weeks. With goaltending and defense not necessarily being among the strengths of the roster, scoring goals — and doing so in bunches — is necessary for the Devils to accomplish what they've set out to do. But the 2.17 goals they’ve been averaging in the 12 games since Hughes’ injury just aren’t going to cut it. If the team can’t figure out a way to increase that number before the new year — which is when Hughes is expected to return — then the Devils could be in a hole that they can’t climb out of.

