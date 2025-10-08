Golden Knights Extending Superstar Forward
Ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights opening their 2025-26 regular season against the Los Angeles Kings, star centerman Jack Eichel's status has remained the biggest storyline.
Eichel had been eligible to sign a new contract with the team since July 1, and negotiations on a possible long-term extension have been rumored to be ongoing between the Golden Knights front office and Eichel’s agent, Pat Brisson. It appears, though, his status is no longer up in the air.
NHL insider Darren Dreger revealed per his sources that Vegas has officially locked down an extension with the 28 year old. Frank Seravalli is reporting that the deal is an eight-year, $108 million extension, featuring an AAV of $13.5 million.
Eichel led the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup in 2023 and has garnered a reputation of being one of the best two-way centers in the NHL; the 6'2" righty set a new career high and franchise record with 94 points just last season.
This latest news comes after former Toronto Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Golden Knights in July. Marner and Eichel previously combined for a goal against the Utah Mammoth in one of the most talked-about moments for Vegas in the preseason.
Eichel was traded to Vegas by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 with a third-round pick in 2023 or 2024 NHL Draft for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a first-round pick in 2022 or 2023 and a second-round pick in 2023 or 2024.
He has tallied 608 points (239 goals, 369 assists) on his career so far across 616 games played after originally being a No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
Prior to this latest development, Eichel was entering the final year of the eight-year deal he signed with Buffalo in 2017 and could have been slated to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Eichel is a three-time All-Star also known for success in the postseason — posting 43 points off of 10 goals and 33 assists in 40 career playoff games.
