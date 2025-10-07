First Overall Pick Secures Islanders Opening Night Roster Spot
Ahead of the NHL regular season opener, teams across the league are getting their rosters in.
Making the opening-night roster for the New York Islanders was 2025 No.1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer. The 18 year old made the roster after a strong training camp and is known for controlling the flow of play from the back end, rushing the puck with poise and bringing a modern style of defense to the ice.
Clearly, he was selected No. 1 overall for a reason.
Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche said Schaefer proved throughout camp that he deserved his spot on the Islanders' lineup.
"He had a great camp. The skating abilities but just the way he's overall conducted himself in practice, the way he works in practice, the way he played in those [preseason] games, he got better as camp went on," Darche said at his media availability following the roster announcement. "He's proven that he deserves to be in the lineup on Thursday in Pittsburgh and we will go from there."
NHL teams were required to submit final league rosters prior to the 5:00 p.m. EST deadline. NHL regulations require teams to have at least 20 players on their roster, including at least 18 skaters and two goaltenders. Players on Injured Reserve do not count towards the 23-man limit.
Standing at 6’2” and weighing 186 pounds, Schaefer produced 22 points (7-15-22) in just 17 games, continuing to showcase elite skating, vision, and two-way poise the year before the draft with the Erie Otters.
Also from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, No. 2 overall pick Michael Misa will start with the San Jose Sharks and No. 5 Brady Martin has seen the first line with the Nashville Predators.
In the same previously mentioned media availability, Darche said he feels confident that Schaefer is ready to see the ice.
“He's completely earned his spot on the team,” Darche also said. “He's ready for this. And then we’ll start the season and see where it goes at this point. … The way he’s going to play is going to dictate what we do.”
The New York Islanders open their regular season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9 after finishing the 2024-25 season with a record of 35-35-12 — missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22.
Schaefer signed a a three-year, entry-level contract back in August.