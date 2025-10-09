Flyers Honoring Legendary Goalie with Tribute Events
The Philadelphia Flyers announced plans on Wednesday to celebrate the life and legacy of legendary goaltender Bernie Parent, who passed away on Sept. 21 at the age of 80, with a series of tributes including jersey patches, on-ice displays, a public celebration of life and a dedicated game night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
The tribute begins on Monday, Oct. 13 during the Flyers 2025-26 home opener against the Florida Panthers. Flyers players will wear a jersey patch featuring Parent's retired No. 1, and his iconic number will be displayed behind the net. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special presentation honoring the two-time Stanley Cup champion.
In addition, the Flyers, in partnership with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, will host a public "Celebration of Life" on Friday, Nov. 21, at Xfinity Mobile Arena, allowing fans to pay their respects. The following night, Saturday, Nov. 22, the team will dedicate a game against the New Jersey Devils to Parent, featuring a ceremonial puck drop, a special video presentation, and remarks from former teammates, friends and hockey legends. Additional tributes involving Flyers players, coaches and alumni are planned.
Parent's impact extended far beyond the ice. As a cornerstone of the Flyers Alumni Association and a 20-year ambassador for Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, he connected personally with fans, participated in school visits and youth clinics, and supported charitable initiatives throughout the Philadelphia community.
On the ice, Parent was a foundational figure in Flyers history. Acquired in the 1967 expansion draft, he played in the club's inaugural season, and after a brief stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs, returned in 1973 to lead Philadelphia to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975. He earned the Conn Smythe Trophy both years and won the Vezina Trophy twice. Parent was named to five NHL All-Star Games and was selected in 2017 as one of the NHL's Top 100 Players of all time.
Parent retired with a 231-141-102 regular season record, a franchise record 50 shutouts, and a 2.42 goals-against average. In the postseason, he posted a 35-28 record with 12 shutouts and a 2.39 GAA. He was the first Flyer inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984 and one of six Flyers to have his number retired.
Fans can reserve tickets for the Celebration of Life on Nov. 21 and the dedication game on Nov. 22 through the Flyers' official website.
