Ilya Sorokin Sets Islanders’ Shutout Record in Devils Beatdown

With a whopping 9-0 final score over the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders had quite a night on home-ice at UBS Arena.

As a result of his 44-save game, goaltender Ilya Sorokin is now the Islanders' all-time shutout leader with 26. It additionally marked his fourth shutout of the season. The netminder passed Chico Resch to earn the title and also marked Sorokin's first return between the pipes since Dec. 19.

The Islanders tied their largest ever margin of victory with the 9-0 scoreboard over New Jersey.

In addition, Anthony Duclair logged a hat trick and five points.

Anthony Duclair Posts Fourth Career Hat Trick in 9-0 Win Over Devils

Duclair's hat trick marked the fourth one of his career. Coincidentally, it is the fourth time in team history the Devils have lost by nine points. However, it is being reported New Jersey had not lost by that margin since 1986 (exactly 40 years).

Jan 6, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) celebrates hit 3rd goal of the game against the New Jersey Devils with New York Islanders defenseman Tony Deangelo (77), New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3), New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) and New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Devils' goaltender Jacob Markstrom was in net for all nine scored. Postgame, he said that lost was embarrassing and offered his apologies to the Devils' fanbase.

“I mean, that's embarrassing," Markstrom said to the media postgame. "That's all I can say from my part. Nine goals. Yeah, that's a joke … We want to apologize to Devils fans, and I got to be better and stop more pucks.”

All nine of the Islanders' goals were scored at even strength and on just 24 shots compared to the previously mentioned 44 from the Devils.

INTRODUCING YOUR NEW YORK ISLANDERS ALL-TIME SHUTOUT LEADER, ILYA SOROKIN! pic.twitter.com/V2sCnozaVT — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 7, 2026

Given the proximity in location, many Devils fans were in attendance in Elmont, New York to see the loss in person. One even threw away their jersey on the ice after the Islanders' had already gone up 5-0.

This latest loss from the Devils comes on the heels of a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, in which their own fans relentlessly booed defenseman Luke Hughes following two own goals.

Sorokin has been with the Islanders since they originally drafted him in the third round back in 2014. The netminder's rookie season was in 2020-21 and he then became the first Islanders goalie to win each of his first four Stanley Cup Playoff games with 34 saves in a 5-3 series-clinching victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup First Round.

The Islanders' budding young star of Matthew Schaefer had one assist across 20:40 TOI.

Devils captain Nico Hischier said he was especially frustrating on the roster not being able to capitalize on the 40+ offensive opportunities.

"Obviously, not good. Not good enough at all. I mean, that just speaks for itself ... If you give up that many goals, you're not winning any game. That's kind of embarrassing, so I'm expecting my team to have a full reaction next game."

Following the decisive win over the Devils, the Islanders now take to the road to start a seven-game road trip, beginning with play at the Nashville Predators.

