Islanders Forward Suspended for Cross-Check
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 recently for what seems like the first time the Penguins have been able to defeat the Islanders in years. But that victory did not come without it's issues, as it resulted in one of the Islanders getting a call from the NHL's Player Safety Department.
In the final minute or so of the contest, goaltender Tristan Jarry froze the puck and got a whistle from the referees to stop play. Usually, when there are a lot of players in the blue paint or the crease, there is going to be a scuffle and some kind of fight or shoving that will happen.
That was the case as after the whistle, the referees were trying to pull the two teams apart as they were getting into it with each other. Well for Jonathan Drouin, something must have made the guy really mad, as he ended up cross-checking Penguins forward Connor Dewar in the back of the neck in anger.
That play was really uncalled for and unnecessary as it earned Drouin some punishment. The NHL's Department of Player Safety had a hearing with Drouin and decided that handing him a suspension of one game was feasible for his actions.
Cross-Check Issue for Drouin
The cross-check likely should have deemed a longer than one-game suspension, but that is what the Department of Player Safety decided. Drouin will now miss the Islanders next contest on Saturday when they host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals for their home opener at UBS Arena.
Drouin had scored a goal in the loss against the Penguins and was actually playing in the top six for head coach Patrick Roy. Now Roy is going to have to find somebody else to take his spot in the top six and make sure that player can handle the kind of minutes that Drouin usually takes on a game-to-game basis.
The Islanders and Penguins are two teams that definitely do not like each other. They have been rivals in the Metropolitan Division for many many years and that stays true each time the teams come together and play each other. The teams are always going at it and getting into scuffles and pushing and shoving whenever they can when either goalie decides to freeze the puck.
Penguins fans should remember Drouin tied up game 7 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Final back when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning. So going against Drouin again is not unfamiliar territory for them. Drouin will be able to return for the Islanders after missing their home opener.
