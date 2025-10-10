One Bold Prediction for Each Central Division Team
The 2025-2026 NHL season is underway and while the season is so new, it feels already like the Central Division is going to be the toughest division to conquer in the league. The Central sent five teams to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and after an offseason of all of those teams improving, it stand to reason the division can do it once again in 2026. That’s the first of the bold predictions for each Central Division team this year.
Chicago Blackhawks - Frank Nazar Leads Team in Points
The focus and emphasis on the Blackhawks’ development is rightfully Connor Bedard, but Frank Nazar is the player they committed long term to after just 58 career NHL games. Through two games he looks better than the $6.6 million salary cap hit he carries beginning next season. As he continues progressing, Nazar will emerge as the team's leading scorer at the end of this campaign.
Colorado Avalanche - Avalanche Trade Martin Necas
In a repeat of last season, the Avalanche move on from a star forward and still come away a Stanley Cup contender. The market is rising quickly and steadily for Martin Necas, who is playing in the final season of his current contract. The Avs have so much money committed to their top players above Necas, they will be forced to part with him before the deadline after negotiations continue to stall out.
Dallas Stars - Jake Oettinger Wins the Vezina Trophy
The dismissal of former head coach Peter DeBoer is the catalyst for Jake Oettinger’s first Vezina Trophy win. The bedrock of the Stars should continue thriving under new coach Glen Gulutzan, and it could lead to his first major individual award in the NHL.
Minnesota Wild - Zeev Buium Finishes as Finalist for Calder Trophy
The Wild have one of the strongest first-year players in the NHL in defenseman Zeev Buium. The University of Denver product played 20 minutes of ice time in his first-ever NHL regular season game, and thing are only going up from here for the American-born defender.
Nashville Predators - The Predators Finish Last in NHL
Perhaps the Predators can turn things around after a dismal 2024-2025 campaign, but beyond a few exciting recent draft picks, this team is not a threat in the Central or Western Conference. This season could be an expressway to the first overall pick in Nashville.
St. Louis Blues - Dylan Holloway Scores 40 Goals
As the Blues try to jump from wild card to top player in the Central Division, Dylan Holloway is crucial. He scored 26 goals last season, his first year in St. Louis, and has the tools to hit an entirely new benchmark in 2025-2026. The 24-year-old will be the newest member of the NHL’s 40-goal scoring club.
Utah Mammoth - The Mammoth Finish in Top Three of Division
The Mammoth are primed for the next step and I believe they will take it. Amongst a sea of playoff contenders, Utah manages to grab one of the top three spots in the Central Division.
Winnipeg Jets - Toews Can’t Hang
The Jets are going to be strong once again this season, but their reliance on a returning Jonathan Toews is setting them up for failure. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is two years removed from when he stepped away from the game due to a variety of health conditions. Now healthy, the former Blackhawks captain is expected to play as their second-line center and pick up where he left off in his prime. It’s a huge ask for him, and while he could fill out their forward group in a bottom-six role and flourish, his inability to keep up with the Jets’ top-six will be demonstrated and exploited.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!