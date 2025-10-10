Kraken Forward Tallies Goal in Franchise Debut
As the Seattle Kraken opened their fifth season at Climate Pledge Arena, 30-year-old Mason Marchment entered his first with the franchise.
The left wing was acquired by the Kraken back in June from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Dallas’ 2025 fourth-round pick (previously acquired by Seattle) and Seattle’s own 2026 third-round pick. Marchment was coming off a year with 47 points and tying his career high in goals with 22.
Kraken general manager Jason Borretill previously said he was excited to add a league veteran player to the roster.
“Mason adds an important skillset to our roster," said Botterill. "He's a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We're excited to have him join our group."
Marchment got his start in the league during the 2019-20 season.
Marchment recorded his goal against the Anaheim Ducks on a set-up from Brandon Montour at 3:50 of the middle frame — assisting the Kraken to their eventual 3-1 win.
With this goal, Marchment becomes the 11th player in Kraken history to score in their debut with Seattle. Ryan Donato, Jaren McCann, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Eeli Tolvanen, Tye Kartye, Mikey Eyssimont and Jani Nyman are also on the list.
"That was great," Marchment said postgame of scoring his first goal on the Kraken roster. "Like I said, Jani ... made a great play to me in the slot and I just tried to find a hole for him and put it away on my tape so it was awesome."
The Kraken also took only one penalty in the game and additionally did not allow a single high danger attempt in the successful penalty kill.
Left-handed defenseman Vince Dunn tallied the first goal of the year for Seattle just 2:21 into the matchup. The 29 year old finished the night against Anaheim netminder Lukas Dostal with four shots.
With the win, Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord netted his 50th league win. Daccord faced 87 shot attempts, including 33 in the first period, and turned away all but one.
It also appears the familiar line of Matty Beniers centering Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle will remain a trend for the franchise. The trio tilted the ice the most of any Seattle forward combo creating 55.6-percent of all shots and 61.7-percent of all shot quality in 12:45 of TOI.
