Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Paid Touching Tribute to Mom With Special Suit
Matthew Schaefer officially became the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft on Friday as the New York Islanders selected him with the top pick, but the moment was bittersweet as Schaefer paid tribute to his late mother, Jennifer, who died of breast cancer in Feb. 2024.
Schaefer honored his mom by wearing a suit that featured a picture of them together and her signature on the inside of his jacket.
"So right here on my mom's heart, I got her picture and I got her signature," Schaefer said before the draft. "That was the biggest thing to put on my heart. I know she's always with me in spirit and I wish she could be here in person, but I know she's smiling down and has a seat right beside us. Can't wait to get going, but I wish she could be here I miss her so much."
After Schaefer was officially drafted No. 1 by the Islanders and went onto the stage to put on his new jersey, he pointed his finger to the sky and teared up.
"Lots of tears as you guys can see. They're a lot more happy than not," Schaefer told ESPN after he was picked. "... The biggest thing is the New York Islanders are so amazing, and things like this mean so much to me. It's so real, you waited for this moment your whole life. Like I said, I wish my mum could be here, but I know she's with me, my dad, and my brother in spirit. We're super excited, and I can't wait."