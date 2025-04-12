Rangers Eliminated From Postseason Contention
The New York Rangers have had one of the most disappointing seasons in the NHL. Last year, they were in the Eastern Conference Finals, and many picked them as a Stanley Cup favorite this season. Following their latest loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Rangers won't be in the playoffs at all this season. They've been mathematically eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This fall from grace for the Rangers is a huge step backwards for the franchise. Their downfall began before the calendar flipped, when they had one of the worst months in recent NHL memory. This past December they went on a horrific stretch, losing 12 of 15 games and plummeting out of the playoff race. From there, it's been an insurmountable deficit to get out of. Now eliminated from postseason contention, they have to find a way to finish the season strong and move forward.
Amidst this troubling campaign, their starting goalie Igor Shesterkin has figured things out. While his streak of 30-win seasons will end at three, he's managed to bring his statistics to back to a more acceptable range. He's collected 26 wins and has a 2.87 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage over 59 starts. It's a drop-off from his career averages, but his ability to navigate this difficult season and still look good is a testament to his elite status in the NHL.
One big topic heading into the offseason is head coach Peter Laviolette. Will the Rangers move on from him or keep him around for another season? This year's end-of-campaign meltdown is one sign of trouble, and his recent post-game comments are only adding fuel to the fire of his looming dismissal. The Rangers are in an interesting position with their group of core players in their prime and eager to challenge for a Stanley Cup, but is the veteran coach the person to guide them there?
