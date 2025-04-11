Canadiens On Verge of Clinching Playoff Spot
The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2024-25 season just wanting to play important games late in the season. Reaching the playoffs wasn’t a priority for the Canadiens, but they’re knocking on the door of the postseason.
Heading into their matchup with the Ottawa Senators, the Canadiens have a chance to clinch a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If the Canadiens defeat the Senators in regulation, they will punch their ticket back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
The COVID-shortened seasons between 2019-20 and 2020-21 were the only two postseason appearances made by the Canadiens in the last eight years. In 2021, they fought their way to the Stanley Cup Final, eventually losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
This year, the Canadiens are flying high on huge steps in development from their young core. Captain Nick Suzuki leads the team with 86 points (28G-58A), star forward Cole Caufield leads the team in goals with 37, and rookie defenseman Lane Hutson is the front-runner for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.
Already riding a six-game winning streak, the Canadiens are getting hot at the right time. They’ve pulled away in the Eastern Conference wild card race with a six-point lead over their closest competitors.
The Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers are still alive with a few games to play, but the Canadiens are firmly in the driver’s seat.
There is only one playoff spot left to be captured in the East, and the Canadiens are so close to putting an end to the race.
If the Canadiens seal their spot in the playoffs, they’ll have some big-time reinforcements coming. Top prospect Ivan Demidov recently left his team in the KHL and made his way to North America looking to take the NHL by storm.
Montreal might return to the playoffs as an eight-seed, but they’re not going to be an easy team to battle in a seven-game series.
