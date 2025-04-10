Rangers HC Continues Adding Fuel to Hot Seat
New York Rangers Head Coach Peter Laviolette really doesn't care anymore, does he? The veteran coach has been under fire over the past few weeks as the Rangers fall out of the postseason race and face mathematical elimination from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In response, the Rangers' coach has doubled down and continued adding fuel to the fire, warming his seat. It started with Laviolette admitting to not having a post-game message for his team after another disappointing loss. He continued with his decision to scratch top prospect Gabe Perreault, and added even more trouble with his most recent post-game comments.
The Rangers lost an awful game to the Philadelphia Flyers with a final score of 8-5. The Rangers' team defense was obviously under fire, and the team's top defenseman, Adam Fox, discussed the confusion that led to their defensive breakdown.
USA Today reporter Vince Mercogliano asked Laviolette his take on Fox's comments. The veteran coach had little context to add, but made it clear that the problem was on the players.
"There was no confusion," he said. "There was just missed assignments."
How, exactly, does this help? Even if that is the full truth of the matter, how does Laviolette expect these type of comments to do anything other than add dejection and frustration to the locker room?
The statement is also a logical error. If there was missed assignments, that suggests that players aren't sure what assignments are theirs and which ones belong to their teammates. In other words, they might be confused. Rather than take responsibility for that or try to unite the team in a time of struggle, Laviolette has once again chosen to go into business for himself and place blame on the players.
The Rangers and Laviolette will move on at the end of the season; that much is perfectly clear. Whether Laviolette will resign or the Rangers will dismiss him is unclear, but the hot seat under Lavi continues heating up with a few games remaining.
