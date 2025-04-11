Canadiens Almost Made Blockbuster Trade With Ducks
The Montreal Canadiens are easily one of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 season as they close in on clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Top prospect Ivan Demidov is closing in on his NHL debut not long after being selected by the Canadiens fifth overall at the 2024 NHL Draft. That selection may have put an end to a massive blockbuster trade between the Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Canadiens were in talks with the Ducks about a trade for Trevor Zegras. Friedman notes that a young defenseman and a later first-round pick were on the table for the Ducks, but Demidov falling to fifth may have forced the Canadiens to go in a different direction.
“Montreal was working on a deal for Trevor Zegras,” Friedman said. “They were trading for him and they were offering one player, a believe a young defenseman, and they were offering a first-round pick. It wasn’t the No. 5 pick, it was the pick which eventually drafted Michael Hage.”
One might think if the Demidov pick wasn’t involved in the deal, why wouldn’t the Canadiens continue trying to pursue Zegras? The more NHL talent the better for a team that at the time didn’t have a clear path to the playoffs.
Friedman says the Canadiens wanted to avoid “redundancy.” The Canadiens believed that drafting Demidov and trading for Zegras would have created too much redundancy within the organization.
“If you look at them, they have [Nick] Suzuki, he’s going to be there for a billion years,” Friedman said. “They already have [Cole] Caufield, he’s going to be there for a billion years. They already have [Juraj] Slafkovsky, he’s going to be there for a billion years. They’re hoping that Demidov is going to be there for a billion years. If you add Zegras, if you’re trading that much for him, you’re hoping he’s going to be there for a billion years.”
Friedman essentially boiled it down to the Canadiens already have the guys they want to be around for a long time and can only fit so many of those large contracts under the salary cap. Zegras would eventually need a raise and an extension, and may have been too pricey for the Canadiens to handle.
Zegras has been a popular name on the trade market for a few seasons now, but the Ducks have yet to move him. Once one of the brightest young stars in the league, Zegras is in desperate need of new surroundings for his true potential to be reached.
Without Zegras, the Canadiens did eventually go out and trade for Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine played in fewer games this season with the Canadiens and out-performed Zegras in Anaheim.
Laine scored 33 points (20G-13A) through 48 games, while Zegras notched 31 points (12G-19A) in 54 games.
