Islanders Eliminated from Playoff Contention
The New York Islanders stuck around in the playoff race all season long, but a lousy stretch over the last few weeks has pushed them out of the running. Thanks to a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Islanders have been eliminated from contention for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Islanders were a long shot to reach the playoffs with a team like the Montreal Canadiens continuing to pull away in the race.
With a 34-33-11 record for 79 standings points, the Islanders are too far down in the race and will have to push their Stanley Cup dreams back a season.
The Islanders seemed to be in good position to punch their ticket as the calendar was turning to February, but the wheels just could not stay on. Since the start of February, the Islanders have gone 11-14-4 with a pair of winless streaks spanning four or more games.
In those last 28 games, the Islanders have been out-scored 107-82.
Bo Horvat led the way on offense on Long Island with 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points in 78 games played.
Injuries played a big role in the Islanders lack of offense in 2024-25 with superstar forward Mat Barzal only playing in 30 games all year. In that time, he put up six goals and 14 assists for 20 total points.
Star goalie Ilya Sorokin also did all he could to keep the Islanders alive. In 59 games played, he put up a 29-23-6 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average.
The Islanders are always a team in the playoff hunt but never seem to have what it takes to punch their ticket to the Cup Final. They will look to regroup over the offseason and come back stronger in 2025-26.
