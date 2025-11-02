Rangers Players Reunite With Former Teammates in Seattle
The New York Rangers battled the Seattle Kraken on the road with an overtime win, bringing their record to 6-5-2. A pre-puck drop reunion took place in Seattle between former Rangers and current Rangers players. Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren had the chance to catch up with old friends and teammates before their matchup.
Kakko and Lindgren are now on the Kraken. In an away game for the Rangers, the players got to see these nostalgic faces they haven’t seen since the trade. The Rangers continue on their winning streak with an overtime win of 3-2. The win still mattered to the Rangers, but if they didn’t win, they would probably still reunite with Kakko and Lindgren for dinner. When the horn went off, the game was over. As fans left the arena, the boys made plans to catch up over dinner.
Kakko was traded to the Kraken on December 18, 2024. Being that the Rangers were his first and only team in his NHL career, it was probably hard to say goodbye to his friends. He was drafted by the Rangers in 2019 during the second round.
Lindgren wasn’t an original Ranger like Kakko was, but he joined the Rangers in February of 2018. He could be considered a veteran; they did sell his jersey at MSG for many years. Lindgren didn’t go to the Kraken right away; he made a pit stop with the Colorado Avalanche during the trade. He went to the Avalanche on Mar 2, 2025, but moved to the Kraken shortly after, in July. As a result, Kakko got to have a familiar Ranger face in the locker room again.
A New York Ranger Reunion Worth Remembering
Kakko was especially happy to see his former team, which was essentially his family. The Rangers must have been ecstatic to see him, too, because there was a line of hugs for him outside the Rangers’ locker room. A tender moment for this reunion; he loved being a Ranger.
The boys got dinner the day before the game, hosted by Lindgren. A perfect catch-up before the matchup when hockey is the focus. Nostalgia was in the air when everyone got together again. They all feasted on Italian food; carbs that probably aided the Rangers' win. It was good to see the boys catch up; it’s been so long since they got together. The next time they face each other is on January 12, 2026.
