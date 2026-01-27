Kraken Give Fans Taste of Team Culture With Brandon Montour Bobblehead

When asked to rate Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour music skills on a scale of 1-10, budding young NHL star Berkly Catton gave him a 9.1.

Montour, who is 31, is one of the more tenured players on the Kraken roster. The blueliner sits with 312 points in his league career so far. This is across 90 goals and a whopping 222 assists across 634 games. Aside from his responsibilities on the ice, since being signed as a free agent by Seattle in July of 2024, Montour has also been given a key responsibility in the locker room: the team DJ.

Montour is the man on the aux (or bluetooth) throughout the Kraken's state of the art locker room. In celebration of this, the Kraken will be giving out a Montour Bobblehead, featuring the veteran as a DJ at a booth, to the first 10,000 fans in attendance at Climate Pledge Arena against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 27.

TURN IT UP 🔊



The first 10k fans in attendance on 1/27 will receive this Brandon Montour Bobblehead, pres. by @PitchBook! See you on 62uesday → https://t.co/bX6V71JVtR pic.twitter.com/7ISbUkTGx0 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 22, 2026

Puck drop is slated for 10:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. PST. Montour gave Breakaway On SI an exclusive in what kind of energy he likes to provide to his teammates through his music.

“I enjoy music all variety music. I try to give the guys good music before and after [games and practices]. We have a handful of guys that also enjoy music as well,” Montour said after a recent practice at Kraken Community Iceplex. “So it's easy but it's also hard because you got a range of people as well, younger kids, Europeans. People who like different stuff. You’ve got to know the room in a sense.”

Berkly Catton Says Montour Unifies Kraken Locker Room Through His Playlists

Known for playing a mix of country, house music, classic rock and even Mary J. Blige's "Family Affair" following the Kraken's most recent 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils — Montour emphasized the importance of playing music that appeals to all of his teammates.

Catton (born in 2006) is the youngest member currently listed on the Seattle roster. The rookie recently scored a goal over the Devils to help lift the Kraken to victory in final frame, and now sits with five goals across only 38 games played.

Sep 23, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken center Berkly Catton (77) during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

When discussing Montour's music taste, Catton commended his teammate for the sheer variety of songs he plays.

"Honestly, I have lots of the music he's been playing. I ask him about lots of music he's been playing. I ask him, and I add it to my playlist, if I'm being completely honest with you. So he's got really good taste, and I think he's got pretty good like, variety. It's not just like a one trick pony, he can play kind of all genres,' Catton said on Montour's DJ skills.

"I think there's definitely some music that everyone likes, especially before games. Some people like country, some people like rap," he continued. "There's so many different genres. But yeah, he does a good job."

Montour, who strictly uses Spotify, already has 19 points on the year (six goals, 13 assists). His bobblehead features details including to his tattoos and a Kraken themed DJ booth.

“I know a lot of people probably want it, Montour added on his bobblehead. “I’ll probably get one for my kids maybe.”

The Capitals are coming off a 5-6 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and have 57 points in the Metropolitan Division. This game between the Kraken and Washington will also close out the Kraken's six-game homestand. The first 10,000 fans in attendance at CPA will receive the limited edition bobblehead.

