Canadiens, Devils Battling for Eastern Conference Supremacy
The Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils are two of the most impressive teams to start the season. The Canadiens are battling for a top spot in a crowded Atlantic Division while the Devils try to overtake the Washington Capitals and win their first division title since the 2009-2010 campaign.
It’s an unlikely matchup, but the Canadiens and Devils are battling for supremacy in the Eastern Conference.
Elite Goal Scorers
This contest is defined by the superstar goal scorers going at it. The Devils have an MVP candidate this season in center Jack Hughes. The 24-year-old has 10 goals and 16 points in his first 13 games, tying him for the league-lead in goals through the early going.
The Canadiens counter with a few top offensive players of their own. Rookie Ivan Demidov is a Calder Trophy candidate, captain Nick Suzuki is averaging over a point-per-game to start the year and Cole Caufield is tied with Hughes for the most goals in the NHL this year.
That offensive firepower is fueling both teams to their strong starts. They both have positive goal differentials through their first few weeks and are in the top-10 in total goals scored. They have the chance to be serious Stanley Cup contenders if their offense keeps performing like it is.
Phenom Defenders
One of the most intriguing aspects of this matchup is the battle between two of the most impressive young defensemen in the NHL. Reigning Calder Trophy-winner Lane Hutson leads the Canadiens blue line against Luke Hughes and the Devils’ defense.
Hutson has picked up right where he left off as the 2025-2026 season begins. Through 13 games, he has one goal and 12 assists for 13 points, leading the Montreal blue line in scoring.
Hughes is emerging as their top overall defender with his ability to control both ends of the ice. He has seven assists in 13 games while averaging 21:19 minutes of ice time per contest.
He might not be putting up the offensive totals that Hutson is, but the Devils are playing A+ hockey when he’s on the ice. According to game data compiled from MoneyPuck, the Devils have scored 66% of the total goals scored when Hughes is on the ice. That’s because Hughes is an incredible puck-mover and just as adept in the defensive zone as he in the offensive one.
The matchup between these two elite defenders and rising organizations is going to be can’t-miss action.
