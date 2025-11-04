Rangers Captain Gets Honest About Priorities Amidst Tough Start
The New York Rangers have been a struggling side this season. Since their opening game against the Penguins on October 7, the franchise has lacked the confidence in both their offense and their defense. That has costed them multiple games so far.
But something seems to have changed in the Rangers' lineup, as after their latest game against the Kraken, the team has shown grit that was previously missing. Captain J.T. Miller has been a big part of this change. The center has been one of their best players so far, and before their next game has a message for his team.
J.T. Miller Believes That the Rangers Need To Prioritize Their Starts
Heading into the game against the New Jersey Devils, the Rangers are on a three-game winning streak. Miller understands how critical this situation is.
"We're not thinking about it. It's just a game. We're thinking about each game the same," he said
According to Miller the Rangers are entering each game with the mentality to win that particular game without thinking what they did before that. He also addressed how the franchise has suffered in their home games at the Madison Square Garden throughout this season.
"I just think so far it's not a tough start at home and we need to make it more of a priority to start the game on time more. I think pry through two or three. We play five games at home. We definitely haven't started on time, so that should be the concern for us," he said.
However, the Rangers' next game would take them back to Madison Square Garden for a home game after an extended road trip. Miller noted how much the franchise has suffered in home games so far, with their last game against the Calgary Flames ending up in a 5-1 loss.
The Rangers Remain Focused Despite the Stats Being Against Them
So far in the season, the Rangers have played at home five times and have lost four of those games in regulation time, while another loss came in OT against the San Jose Sharks. This has been an extremely discouraging stat for Miller and the rest of the Rangers.
However, the Rangers' captain remains focused on keeping up their winning streak. "I think we should be focused on tomorrow. We focused on that after the Calgary game, and it propelled us to have good games. So I think when we start well, we play well," Miller told reporters.
With eight points, Miller has been a big part of getting his team back on track.
