Rangers Veteran Center Missing Time with Upper-Body Injury
The 2025-26 NHL season is only a few short days old, and players seem to be dropping like flies already with injuries. That seems to be the case for veteran center Vincent Trocheck as head coach Mike Sullivan recently announced that Trocheck will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
For Trocheck, being hurt with the season only being 2 games old, is super unfortunate. He was able to play the other night against the Buffalo Sabres, but left early as he only logged 7:48 of ice time. Trocheck is one of those veteran players that the Rangers have been able to count on game in and game out for several seasons now.
And for head coach Sullivan, having to make adjustments on the fly already in only his third game in New York, is going to be one tough task. The Rangers took the ice for morning skate in Pittsburgh ahead of their Saturday night road contest against the Penguins, and Trocheck did not join them.
Shortly after morning skate began, it was announced that Trocheck was going to miss time with his injury that he suffered in the Rangers' previous game. Trocheck was able to log an assist against the Sabres before leaving the game early, and he was able to log 20:32 time on ice in their season opener against the Penguins on Tuesday.
Coach Sullivan always had to deal with injuries and lineup adjustments when he was with the Penguins for so many seasons. Every season that Sullivan was behind the bench for the Penguins, someone was getting hurt and the veteran behind the bench had to make adjustments on the fly.
But it is not going to be easy to replace somebody of Trocheck's caliber and the type of player that he is. Trocheck has been somebody his whole career that has been able to play up and down the lineup, been able to play on the powerplay and been able to play on the penalty kill. He has been that versatile and been that kind of player that his team has been able to count on.
So, trying to find a replacement and trying to find an answer as coach Sullivan navigates his injury and navigates the timeline that Trocheck is going to be out for, will be a tall task. But Sullivan is a good coach and knows how to adjust, if anyone can figure it out, it is definitely him.
