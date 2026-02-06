Ranger GM Messed Up Bad With Artemi Panarin Trade

The New York Rangers have not exactly been a good team this season, as they hold a record of 22-28-6 and sit in last place in both the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. And with the Rangers not having a good season, general manager Chris Drury has decided to go into sell mode or an inevitable rebuild, per se.

When he announced in a letter to fans a while ago that some of their favorite players might get traded, fans speculated that meant Artemi Panarin was one of them. A short while ago, Drury had told Panarin that they would not be re-signing him and that they would look to trade him.

And well, the return that they got for their now former 34-year-old superstar winger was very underwhelming. The fact that they did not get at least a first-round pick in return for him says a lot about Drury and how fans believe he needs to lose his job.

Greentree has had a down year this year, even though last season he was a very hyped-up prospect, and the fact that the picks that Drury got in return have conditions on them is also not great. Panarin, the last three years, has had point totals of 89, 120, and 92, and he has 57 so far this year.

Drury should have held out for at least a first-round pick, plus more. He also traded former beloved Ranger Chris Kreider this past offseason for pennies on the dollar. Drury is not getting nearly enough value for the guys he is deciding to trade, and that is a huge red flag.

If Drury decides to trade more veterans, the returns need to be much better with holding out being okay

Drury should have done the smart thing and held out for a max return for Panarin. It seems that he rushed to trade him due to the impending Olympics roster freeze coming up soon. He did not necessarily have to trade him right now, as the NHL Trade Deadline is not until March.

But he decided to get this deal done now and not wait any longer. And it feels like, since he did not wait, he did not get nearly the return for Panarin that he should have. And if Drury decides to sell more veteran players that have value, he needs to hold out until he gets a max return.

It does not make any sense to rush deals or trade more guys for pennies on the dollar. He already did not get good returns for Panarin and Kreider, and if he decides to deal someone like Mika Zibanejad, he should get a good return if he plays his cards right.

But for now, Drury looks like a guy who should be shown the door. He is messing up this Rangers team that was not far from the Stanley Cup Finals a few short seasons ago. He needs to be better here if he wants to keep his job; only time will tell.

