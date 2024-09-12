Look: Ducks Forward Breaks Out Vintage Hairstyle for Pictures
The Anaheim Ducks are hoping their organization takes a positive step forward during the 2024-2025 season. The team hasn't won more than 31 games in a season over the last five years, but there's belief that this year's roster could surpass that threshold.
One of the biggest x-factors and question marks for the Ducks is forward Trevor Zegras. After two straight 60-point seasons, Zegras missed 50 games of the season and looked like a shell of himself in the 31 games he did play in. He scored just six goals and finished with 15 points, which would've put him on pace for just 40 points over an 82-game season. The Ducks are hoping a summer of recovery is exactly what the 23-year-old needs to return to his high-scoring ways.
It appears Zegras is looking to wipe the slate clean entering the 2024-2025 season as well. With training camp about to begin, most Ducks players are returning to Anaheim to officially start the new campaign. Players are taking their team headshots, and Zegras showed up to his rocking a classic hairstyle: the mullet. The Ducks shared a preview of his new hairdo via their X account.
Zegras is entering his fifth season with the Ducks, and fourth full NHL season. After being selected with the ninth overall selection of the 2019 draft, he had an outstanding year with Boston University in the NCAA. He'd play part of his first professional season split between the AHL and with the Ducks, but he's been a huge piece of the team's top-six since the 2021-2022 season. Over 211 career NHL games, Zegras has 55 goals and 99 assists for 154 points.
The good news for Zegras and the Ducks is the pressure isn't solely on him anymore. The team's been stockpiling high draft picks, and they now have one of the most intriguing young cores in the league. Players like Leo Carlsson, Beckett Sennecke, Pavel Mintyukov, Mason McTavish, and Cutter Gauthier are all players 21 and under with sky-high ceilings.
If they can all take the next step in their respective developments, the Ducks will be in a great position this year. Not only could Zegras have a bounce-back campaign, they could have one of their best seasons in recent years. In the meantime, Zegras' new hairdo is all business in the front and party in the back.
