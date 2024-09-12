Poor Expectations Only Helping Flames Forward
It’s been a struggle for Jonathan Huberdeau since the Calgary Flames traded for him following a historic 2021-22 season. In his final season with the Florida Panthers, Huberdeau put up 30 goals and an incredible 85 assists for 115 points.
It’s that production that earned him a $10 million per year contract from the Flames, but they haven’t seen anywhere near those kinds of numbers. In 160 games with the Flames, Huberdeau has scored 27 goals and 80 assists for 107 total points.
After two massively disappointing seasons in Calgary, expectations are way down for Huberdeau heading into the 2024-25 campaign. It’s those low hopes that analysts thing might bring out the best in Huberdeau.
“I think Jonathan Huberdeau is really going to benefit from that lack of expectation,” TSN analyst Salim Valji said. “The pressure is off. No one expects him to be that Florida Panther that he was for such a long time.”
During his time with the Panthers, Huberdeau grew into a core member of the franchise. Close to a point-per-game player, he notched 613 points (198G-415A) in 671 games. He was their third-overall pick in 2011 and won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year for the 2013-14 season.
The Flames just haven’t seen that same sort of player in his two seasons in Calgary. Valji believes the 2024-25 season could be special for Huberdeau.
“I think he’s going to have a nice rebound of a season,” Valji said. “I’m not necessarily sure that Jonathan Huberdeau’s point totals matter a whole lot this season… he’ll top 70 points.”
Valji says Huberdeau could easily hit the 70 to 80-point marks if the expectations remain low in Calgary and he continues to work on his two-way game.
“He’ll look at lot closer to the Jonathan Huberdeau of old,” Vajil said. “Because there is no long that burden of expectation here in Calgary on the team and on himself.”
70 points would be a dramatic increase for Huberdeau in Calgary as his previous best with the Flames was 55.
The Flames don’t fancy themselves as Stanley Cup contenders this year and it should allow the players to play a little looser. They may not be able to pile up wins, but maybe they find a new level from Huberdeau they’ve been waiting to see.
