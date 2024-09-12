Predators Forward Opens Up About Wild Offseason
The Nashville Predators had one of the best off-seasons in the NHL this summer. The additions of Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, and Jonathan Marchessault brings veteran presence, proven production, and two Stanley Cup champions. They join a group of already established players led by Roman Josi, Juuse Saros, and Filip Forsberg, lifting the team into legitimate contender status.
One of the most surprising additions for the Predators this summer was Marchessault. With ample cap space and a need for top-end scorer and another top-four defenseman, the signings of Stamkos and Skjei made sense. But bringing in Marchessault was a totally different story. Many thought he would re-sign with his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights, even as he hit the open market.
On a recent episode of The Cam & Strick Podcast, Marchessault joined hosts Cam Janssen and Andy Strickland to discuss a variety of topics in his career. Eventually the trio moved to this past summer and how he ended up with the Predators.
One of the most revealing parts of the conversation was how surprised and disappointed he was that the Golden Knights were willing to let him walk in free agency. Strickland asked about the organization's loyalty to him and Marchessault was very open in his response.
"There's definitely no loyalty," he said. "But at the same time, it's like, you're there to win. I don't mind that mindset personally."
Marchessault also said he called the Golden Knights just prior to free agency beginning and had a very simple question.
"I need to know," he said. "Are you guys actually letting me go for real?"
Now Marchessault gets the chance to move on with the Predators. The team should be a menace to play against in the Western Conference, and if all goes according to plan, a Stanley Cup appearance could be on the horizon.
