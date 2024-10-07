Ducks Claim Former Red Wings Goalie From Waivers
The Anaheim Ducks recently announced that goalie John Gibson underwent emergency surgery and he would miss the start of the 2024-25 season. Lukas Dostal and prospect netminder Calle Clang were expected to start the year as the Ducks goalie duo, but that won’t be the case.
With rosters due across the NHL and with a hole to fill between the pipes, the Ducks claimed veteran goalie James Reimer off waivers. The Buffalo Sabres place Reimer on waivers with a set duo of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi.
Reimer will head to Anaheim and likely start the year as the backup behind Dostal in the pecking order until Gibson is ready to return.
At 36 years old, Reimer is a veteran netminder who has 501 games of NHL experience under his belt. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2006, Reimer is about to enter his 15th year in the NHL.
Reimer has a career record of 215-177-63 with a .910 save percentage and 2.88 goals against average. The Ducks will be his sixth team in the NHL after the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings.
During the 2024-25 season, Reimer played 25 games with the Red Wings putting up an 11-8-2 record.
The Sabres signed Reimer to a one-year contract during the offseason, but they seem pretty set with their solid battery in goal.
When Gibson underwent his emergency surgery, the Ducks stated he would be out for three to six weeks.
