Jett Lunchanko Set to Make Flyers History
The NHL is almost ready to kick off the 2024-25 season but teams must submit their official rosters, and the Philadelphia Flyers were the first to announce their lineup. There weren’t too many surprises in the list of names, but one significant youngster is set to make history in Philadelphia.
When the Flyers open their season against the Vancouver Canucks, they’ll have their two most recent first-round picks making their NHL debuts. Not only will Matvei Michkov play in his first NHL game, but recent 13th-overall pick Jett Luchanko will set himself apart in franchise history.
Luchanko will become the youngest skater in Flyers history at 18 years and 51 days old. The youngster turned 18 on August 21 and is already slated for the NHL.
The Flyers selected Luchenko with the 13th overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft after a successful season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League. In 68 games during the 2023-24 season, he picked up 20 goals and 54 assists for 74 total points.
Luchanko played a pair of seasons with the Storm, appearing in 46 games, and scoring 14 points (5G-9A) in 2022-23.
Daily Faceoff has Luchanko slated to start the year as the Flyers’ third-line center with Joel Farabee and Bobby Brink on his wings.
Luchanko played in four preseason games with the Flyers and picked up a pair of assists. The Flyers went 4-3 in the preseason and are looking to continue growing as one of the youngest teams in the NHL.
The Flyers might not be a playoff team in 2024-25, but the young core of players they have should help put together a successful stretch in Philadelphia.
Michkov already looks impressive in his own right, putting up three goals and four assists in four preseason games with the Flyers.
