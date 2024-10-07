Flames Place Top Forward on Injured Reserve
The Calgary Flames announced that they will have to start the 2024-25 without a key forward. Just a few days before the start of the season, the Flames stated forward Yegor Sharangovich had been moved to injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
According to the Flames, Sharangovich will be out on a week-to-week basis, delaying his start to the 2024-25 NHL season.
After playing all 82 games in his fist season with the Flames in 2023-24, the new season will be a slows start for Sharangovich. In his debut year with the Flames, Sharangovich scored a team-best 31 goals. He also piled up 28 assists for 59 total points, second only to Nazem Kadri (75) for the team lead.
The Flames finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 38-39-5 record for 81 points and missed the playoffs by a wide margin. Expectations once again aren’t that high in 2024-25, but starting the year without a key forward like Sharangovich will only make things more difficult.
Sharangovich appeared in four preseason games with the Flames in preparation for the season, and he scored two goals and an assist for three total points.
Daily Faceoff had Sharangovich slated to start the year on the Flames first line as a right winger alongside Kadri at center and Andrei Kuzmenko on the opposite wing.
The Flames open their season on Wednesday, October 9 when they travel to take on the Vancouver Canucks.
Sharangovich was originally a fifth-round draft pick (141st overall) of the New Jersey Devils in 2018. After three seasons and 205 games with the Devils, they traded him and a third round pick to the Flames in exchange for Tyler Toffoli.
Saharngovich has played in 287 career NHL games with 84 goals and 81 assists for 165 total points.
