Penguins Send Top Prospect to Juniors
The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to get younger as a team as their core plays out their final NHL seasons. The organization has invested more resources into the draft and their biggest move of this past offseason was acquiring 20-year-old forward Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets.
One of the Penguins' most impressive players this preseason was recent second-round draft pick Harrison Brunicke. The right-handed defender showed a maturity well beyond his 18 years, and it kept him with the roster all the way through the preseason. With how well he performed, there was speculation that he could make the opening night roster.
After making it through several round of cuts, the Penguins made the difficult decision to send their top defensive prospect back to junior hockey for another season. The Pens announced that Brunicke was assigned to his team in the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Kamloops Blazers.
Heading back to the WHL, Brunicke can hang his hat on impressing every one in Pittsburgh during his first camp. He is returning to Kamloops ready to be a minutes-eating, every situation defender, and with a strong season, he could play his way into the Penguins lineup next year.
Brunicke joins a growing list of young player eager to make an impact for the Penguins. In addition to McGroarty and Brunicke, the Pens were also pleased with the performance of fellow second-round pick Tanner Howe. The gritty power-forward will also return to his junior team, but he showed a significant amount of potential in a short period of time.
The Penguins also have a few players set to play huge roles in the AHL and set themselves up as possible call-ups to the NHL this year. On offense, 21-year-old winger Ville Koivunen will likely be a first-line player and power play specialist in Wilkes-Barre. He is likely to earn some NHL time with a strong showing. Joining him is defender Owen Pickering, the team's first-round pick in 2022. His first full professional season will begin in the AHL, but he's aiming to make the jump as soon as possible.
