Maple Leafs Keeping Two Veterans After PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially signed a pair of forwards brought to training camp on professional tryouts to official deals. Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz will join the Maple Leafs on one-year deals for the 2024-25 season.
While both forwards will be on one-year contracts, the money will not be the same.
Pacioretty is set to earn $873,770 against the salary cap with room for bonuses. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Pacioretty can earn up to $1.5 million.
$873,770 is the base salary with and extra $313,115 becoming available at the 10 and 35-games played mark.
The 35-year-old Pacioretty is coming off of a 47-game season with the Washington Capitals where he scored four goals and 19 assists for 23 total points. In 902 career games in the NHL, he has put up 330 goals and 338 assists for 668 total points.
Over his 16-year career, Pacioretty has played with the Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, and Montreal Canadiens. In 2015-16, Pacioretty was named the Canadiens captain.
The Canadiens selected Pacioretty in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft and he went on to play 626 games in Montreal.
28-year-old Lorentz’s one-year deal will earn him $775,000 against the cap.
Lorentz is coming off a Stanley Cup season with the Florida Panthers. In 38 regular season games played, he scored a goal and two assists for three total points. In 16 games during the Cup run, however, he picked up two more goals and an extra assist.
In 230 career games, Lorentz has scored 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 total points.
Lorentz was a seventh-round draft pick (186th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015. After a few years with the Hurricanes, he went on the play with the San Jose Sharks before joining the Panthers.
The Maple Leafs open their season on Wednesday, October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.
