Top 10 2025 NHL Prospects Post Draft Lottery
The 2025 NHL Draft is quickly approaching, and now that the lottery is complete teams can more accurately plan out their first-round plans. The New York Islanders hold the first pick and the power to determine how the draft board falls. Let’s explore the top 10 prospects post NHL Draft Lottery.
1. Michael Misa - Saginaw Spirit, Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Misa is the definition of all-around goal scorer. He can beat you a number of ways, and he's not limited to a certain move or area of the ice. He has significant upside potential as an offensive player in the NHL, and his performance in the OHL shows me how ready he is for the rigors of the NHL season.
2. James Hagens - Boston College, NCAA
As a freshman at Boston College, Hagens finished with 37 points in 37 games. Outshadowed by some previously drafted top NHL prospects in Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perrault, Hagens still managed to capture attention with his creativity and playmaking ability. He's a natural fit as a top-six center on any team that gets him.
Bold claim: the New York-born Hagens is selected first overall by the Islanders, completing a full-circle moment for the youngster who grew up rooting for the Isles.
3. Matthew Schaefer - Erie Otters, OHL
Injuries are difficult for players to battle during their draft year, but Schaefer's stock has only risen. Despite playing 17 games and finishing with 22 points, he's become NHL Central Scouting's top North American prospect for the 2025 draft. He's the undisputed top defenseman in this class and projects to be a top-pairing blue liner in the NHL.
4. Anton Frondell- Djurgardens IF, Sweden Hockey League/ HockeyAllsvenskan
The top international skater in this year's class has to be Anton Frondell out of the Swedish Hockey League circuit. Playing the majority of the year in the SHL's second-tier league, he was excellent. He recorded 11 goals and 25 points in 29 games, and is set to play full-time in the SHL with Djurgarden next year. Frondell falls in line with the long list of Swedish centers who excel at the two-way game.
5. Jackson Smith - Tri-City Americans, Western Hockey League
This is higher than I've seen him on the majority of rankings, and that puzzles me. He's got size, skating ability, joins the rush, and plays much better defense than is credited for. He might not be a number one defenseman on a Stanley Cup team, but he's got top-four, 30-point defender written all over him.
6. Porter Martone - Brampton Steelheads, OHL
Martone was another player who spent time near the top slot in the 2025 class, but the ascension of Schaefer and Misa have pushed him further down this list. Martone has the prototypical power forward build and a beautiful release on his shot. He scored 37 goals and 98 points in 57 OHL games this year. If he slips to the five to 10 range of the draft, whoever selects him is getting a steal.
7. Victor Eklund - Djurgardens IF, SHL/HockeyAllsvenskan
The second-ranked international skater by NHL Central Scouting, Eklund is the younger brother of San Jose Sharks winger William Eklund. Victor is a player made in a similar mold to his older brother, excelling both with and away from the puck and is an excellent skater to boot. Playing alongside Frondell for most of this past season with Djurgardens IF in the HockeyAllsvenskan he recorded 19 goals and 31 points in
8. Jake O'Brien - Brantford Bulldogs, OHL
O’Brien was the top rookie in the OHL last season, and followed that up with 32 goals and 98 points in 66 games this past campaign. He’s remained firmly around this range of the 2025 class, but it’s not a criticism. O’Brien has excellent hands and uses his size well for his age. His game has room to grow, but there’s no denying his skillset has the potential to trasnlate into a 25-goal scorer in the NHL.
9. Caleb Desnoyers - Moncton Wildcats, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Desnoyers is receiving a bit of the QMHJL hate, but he’s a top talent in this year’s class. The 6’2 winger has a long reach, a smooth skating stride, and a dynamic offensive touch. He scored 35 goals and 84 points in 56 games with the Moncton Wildcats.
10. Kashawn Aitcheson - Barrie Colts, OHL
Aitcheson is the embodiment of today’s dream defenseman. He’s strong and possesses an imposing frame, standing at 6’1” and pushing 200 pounds. He skates with ease and precision, constantly in motion in the offensive zone and pursuing the puck in the defensive zone. In 64 games with the Barrie Colts, he netted 26 goals and added 33 assists to finish with 59 points. That was a 16-goal and 20-point improvement for the 17-year-old in his second OHL campaign.
Honorable Mentions
There were several players on the cusp of the top 10. Center Roger McQueen is intriguing, but injuries make him a tough evaluation. Logan Hensler and Radim Mrtka were two other names right on the borderline, but were just barely edged out.
