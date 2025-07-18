3 Landing Spots for Blue Jackets Winger
Columbus Blue Jackets winger Yegor Chinakhov is the latest NHL player to hit the trade market and rumor mill. Chinakhov's agent shared the request via his social media. In response the team's general manager responded with an update stating they would explore the market, but wouldn't settle for an unsatisfactory offer to appease the beleaguered forward, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.
While the Blue Jackets navigate this issue, there should be multiple suitors for Chinakhov's services. The former first-round pick has 175 games of NHL experience, with 34 goals and 71 points. Still young in the eyes of the NHL, the 24-year-old could benefit from a change of scenery. With his blend of speed and skill, it's easy to see him fitting on several teams but these three are the best fit for Chiakhov.
Philadelphia Flyers
This feels like a stand out landing spot for Chinakhov. There’s an obvious connection to be made between the winger and Flyers’ second-year Russian phenom Matvei Michkov. Bringing in another Russian-born forward to play on his line or to have another fellow countrymen in the locker room could help him reach even higher heights in his sophomore season.
But the bigger reason he fits in Philadelphia is the need for scoring depth on the wings. They currently have a group consisting of Bobby Brink, Rodrigo Abols, Anthony Richard and young prospects like Jett Luchanko and Denver Barkley competing for a top-six spot. Chinakhov is a proven upgrade who could be even better in the right situation. The Flyers are the team I'd bet on to land the disgruntled winger as they continue re-making their roster on the fly.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues could use one more top-9 forward to round out their forward lines, and Chinakhov would provide that. The Blues like their forward depth already, evidenced by their recent trade of Zac Bolduc to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Logan Mailloux. However, they have several risks in their offensive lineup between rookies like Jimmy Snuggerud expected to play a top-six role and Alexey Toropchenko in line to fill out the top-9. Chinakhov could fill in on any of the top three lines depending on who is performing and which lines need a boost.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The quest to fill the deep hole created by Mitch Marner's departure remains for the Maple Leafs. They've done alright addressing the issue this summer, bringing in bounce-back candidate Mattias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy. Even if both overperform expectations, they'll accumulate, at most, two-thirds of the points Marner produces individually.
Chinakhov has the tools to play with the elite talent that remains in Toronto. He'd also allow players like Maccelli and Max Domi to slot into more comfortable roles, rather than forcing them to overachieve to have successful seasons. Chinakhov is a 20-goal scorer easily with the Maple Leafs.
