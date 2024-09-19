Kraken Forward Still Seeing Ghosts in Viral Headshot
As the NHL prepares for a new season, one Seattle Kraken forward is adding a new chapter to a fan-favorite tradition. Brandon Tanev is one of the NHL’s biggest personalities and he’s bringing back a viral and iconic look for his Kraken headshot.
Tanev has routinely never smiled for his headshot, but one year was particularly eye-catching. Ahead of the 2020-21 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tanev’s eyes were a bit wider than normal, giving him a frightened look.
The image went viral and Tanev jokingly said he saw a ghost just before the cameraman snapped the photo.
“I did actually see a ghost,” Tanev said. “It was walking behind the gentlemen taking our pictures. Kinda caught me off guard. I haven’t seen one of those things yet so it was pretty rare to see that and that’s obviously why I had that facial expression.”
The headshot and quote spread far and wide with many other players imitating the viral look.
The ghost must have followed Tanev to Seattle, because even in his Kraken headshots, that frightened look is still around.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Tanev is still seeing ghosts. The veteran forward is once again giving his trademark wide-eyed look to the camera.
Between his viral headshots, on and off-ice antics, Tanev has become a fan-favorite for every team he's played with. In 473 games played between the Kraken, Penguins, and Winnipeg Jets, he has 74 goals and 84 assists for 158 points.
At 32 years old, Tanev is entering the final year of his contract. If he ends up leaving Seattle for a new town in 2025-26, maybe he’ll try and find a city with fewer ghosts.
