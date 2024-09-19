Holdout Coming for Bruins Goalie?
The Boston Bruins have opened training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season with a key star very noticeably absent. Without a new contract signed, goalie Jeremy Swayman will not take part in any workouts with the Bruins.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke on the contract negotiations with Swayman ahead of the opening of training camp. Sweeney admitted disappointment that a new contract has yet to be signed, but he also set a peculiar deadline.
Sweeney mentioned the date of December 1, the last possible day the team can sign Swayman to have him eligible for the 2024-25 season.
“I’m disappointed,” Sweeney said. “At the end of the day, I’m optimistic because I think we’ll find a landing spot before December 1st.”
“Landing spot” does not mean the Bruins are looking to trade Swayman, rather the Bruins are confident middle ground can be met with negotiations.
Setting a December 1 deadline lends to a belief that the Bruins are prepared to start the regular season without their starting goalie. On the other hand, as laid out by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, it may also just be a date chosen to not add pressure on the two parties as they continue talks.
“After thinking about it and asking around,” Friedman writes. “I believe the Harvard grad was choosing that date so as not to create an earlier pressure-point that media and fans could circle on the calendar.”
The Bruins have opened their training camp and their first preseason game against the New York Rangers is just a few days away. Regardless of what direction the Swayman negotiations head, the team is prepared to be patient.
The Bruins have stayed in touch with Swayman and kept open communication with their expected starting goalie. All sides remain confident a deal will get done, it’s just a matter of when and for how much.
