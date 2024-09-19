Report: Penguins Legend to Play Final Season
When the Pittsburgh Penguins retired Jaromir Jagr's number last season, the 52 year-old suited up for warmups with the team. It was an incredible sight to see the legend welcomed in Pittsburgh again, but he also looked like he could still play in the NHL. The owner and player of his local team in Czechia, Jagr continued playing his 36th professional season.
Well, it seems that the Penguins' icon is set to finally hang up his skates following this upcoming season. According to Bleacher Report and Associated Press, Jagr's 37th professional season is expected to be his final one.
If Jagr is about to retire, it will be the end of one of the greatest hockey careers ever. Drafted by the Penguins with the 5th overall pick of the 1990 NHL Draft, he won Stanley Cups in back-to-back years to begin his career.
After the incredible introduction to the NHL as a teenager, Jagr took control of the league and became the best scorer of the late 90's and early 2000's.
What's most impressive is obvious, but Jagr's longevity cannot be matched. He dominated the NHL for nearly 15 years, returned to his home country for four seasons between 2007 and 2011, and then returned for nine more seasons of NHL action.
Over his incredible NHL tenure, he skated in 1,733 games. He scored 766 goals, added 1,155 assists, and finished with 1,921 points. He also appeared in 208 postseason contests, recording 78 goals and 201 points in those games.
Jagr is a first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate once he does formally retire. While it is believed he is playing his final season, you can never count Jagr out for sure. The 52 year-old still owns and operates the Kladno Knights, and could pop in for a game any time he pleases. If it is the final lap, we all salute Jagr as one of the NHL's greatest of all-time.
