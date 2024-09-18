Longtime Sabres Forward Announces Retirement
After 700 career games, mostly with the Buffalo Sabres, and two full years out of the NHL, veteran forward Tyler Ennis has announced his retirement from professional hockey. Ennis announced on his Instagram page that he is stepping away and did so with a message of appreciation for his former teams, staffs, teammates, and family.
“As I officially walk away from hockey, I can’t help but feel indebted to the game that has given me so much,” Ennis wrote in his statement. “The greatest game on earth.”
Ennis also shared a video montage of his hockey journey, from a little kid in a basement, all the way to his days in the NHL.
The Sabres selected Ennis in the first round (26th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut early in the 2009-10 season, even scoring a goal in his first game. He played his junior hockey with the Medicine Hat Tigers, recording 236 points in four seasons. In 2006-07, he helped lead the Tigers to a WHL championship.
In 700 career games in the NHL between the Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Edmonton Oilers, Ennis scored 144 goals and 202 assists for 346 total points.
Ennis never won the Stanley Cup, but notched 12 points (4G-8A) in 24 career playoff games.
The Edmonton, Alberta native didn’t record his first hat trick until his 10th season in the NHL. As a member of the Maple Leafs, he notched three goals against the Calgary Flames in March of 2019.
Ennis’ last NHL appearance came in 2022 with the Senators and he spent the last two seasons playing professionally in Europe. In 2022-23 he played with Bern SC of the Swiss-A League and in 2023-24 he played seven games with the Mannheim Eagles of Germany’s DEL.
