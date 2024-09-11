NHL Releases Key Dates for Upcoming Season

2024-25 NHL key dates:



Holiday roster freeze: Dec. 20-27, 2024

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off: Feb. 10-21, 2025

Trade deadline: Fri, Mar. 7, 2025 (3pm ET)

Last day of reg-season: April 17, 2025

First day of 2025 Playoffs: April 19, 2025

Last possible day of 2025 SCF: June 23, 2025