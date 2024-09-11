Insider Reveals Penguins Next Order of Business
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the most talked about teams of the NHL offseason thanks to a key player due for an extension. Sidney Crosby has been eligible to sign a new contract with the Penguins since the opening of free agency, btu everyone remains waiting for pen to be put to paper.
While everyone involved is confident a deal will get done, the Penguins won’t be done negotiating when something is signed. According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, once Crosby signs his extension, talks are expected to shift to star defenseman Marcus Pettersson.
Talks have not started between Pettersson and the Penguins, but Pagnotta believes formal discussions will begin as soon as Crosby has signed on the dotted line.
About to enter the final year of his contract, Pettersson is one of the top defenders in the Penguins lineup. Expected to play alongside Erik Karlsson, the Penguins are hopeful they can keep Pettersson around on a long-term deal.
Pettersson currently makes $4.025 million against the salary cap and is sure to see a raise in his next contract. At 28 years old, Pettersson has morphed into one of the top defensive defensemen the organization has seen in a long time.
In 444 career games played (395 with the Penguins) Pettersson has recorded 14 goals and 119 assists for 133 total points and has never finished a season as a minus player.
Averaging a career-high 22:40 of ice time per game in 2023-24, Pettersson has earned a role as a first-line defender. That’s exactly the kind of money he should be able to demand on a new contract, as well.
The Penguins are in a weird spot as they aren’t quite Stanley Cup contenders, but want one last run with their veteran core. Pettersson is a blue liner who can help the team win, they’ll just need to strike the right deal to keep him in town.
