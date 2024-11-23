Auston Matthews Finally Nearing Return for Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews has been out of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup for nearly three weeks and it’s been a wild ride trying to follow along with the process. Matthews and the team worked hard to keep his upper-body injury under wraps, but the Maple Leafs may finally be getting their captain back in the lineup.
After returning from Germany for further evaluation, Matthews said he could be ready to return to the ice on Wednesday when the Maple Leafs travel to take on the Florida Panthers.
Matthews didn’t confirm he was for sure returning against the Panthers, but said it was “a possibility.” This came after he returned to Toronto and skated for the first time since his trip to Germany.
The Maple Leafs have been without their captain for seven games, and they’ve gone 6-1-0 in that time. Key faces have stepped up in Matthews’ absence, but the team has also lost a few more forwards to injury.
While Matthews said he could be nearing a return, he also spoke on his decision to go to Germany for another opinion.
"(The injury) flared up in pre-season, felt better and started getting worse,” Matthews said. “I just felt it was time to take a step back, re-evaluate. It hasn't necessarily gotten worse, but wasn't getting better. I wanted to be pro-active."
Matthews started the season with just five goals and six assists for 11 points in 13 games played. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but not near the kind of production Matthews expects from himself.
The Maple Leafs made sure to play things as safe as possible with Matthews as he rehabbed his injury. Their hope is that when he returns, he’ll be at 100% with no worries of something returning.
If Matthews does return against the Panthers, that will be a huge step in the right direction as the Maple Leafs look to return to full health as quickly as possible.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!