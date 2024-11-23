Penguins, Jets Stars Square Off in Fight
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets squared off in a Friday night showdown, and the Jets came away with a 4-1 victory. That wasn't the most shocking part of this game, however, as the Jets remain the top team in the league standings at 17-3 through 20 games.
The surprise of the night came when two of the biggest start for the Penguins and Jets decided to drop the gloves. Just 30 seconds into the third period, Pens' captain Sidney Crosby and scoring Winnipeg winger Kyle Connor went at it in the most unexpected fight of the season.
For two players known for their offensive abilities and scoring prowess, the two combatants delivered some heavy punches. Connor landed the decisive blow on Crosby's chin that buckled him for a moment, but overall it was a spirited bout from a pair of unlikely participants.
For Crosby, this fight was an explosion of frustration. The Penguins are having a rough start to the season as they nose dive faster and faster into a rebuilding process. The team sits in the basement of the Metropolitan Division with a 7-11-4 record. Ever the competitor, the Penguins' captain is unwilling to go down without a fight, as the Jets' lineup experienced first-hand.
But Crosby continues to pull his weight. He is tied with fellow future Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin with 20 points in 22 games to lead the team. Sure, it's not the MVP offensive pace those players once scored at regularly, but they are still within the top-30 of NHL scoring at ages 37 and 38.
For Connor and the Jets, it was an example of their team toughness. Connor is a multiple time 30-goal scorer, yet he was willing and almost eager to drop the gloves when he and Crosby got tied up. As this team continues making history with their incredible start, players like Connor are fighting for it on every shift in multiple ways. Whether it's dropping the gloves or putting the puck in the net, the Jets' players are doing whatever it takes to win.
