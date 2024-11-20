Maple Leafs Injuries Continue to Pile Up
The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL’s Eastern Conference but have seen a sudden surge in injuries to key forwards. On top of Auston Matthews traveling to Germany for further evaluation, the Maple Leafs have added another key forward to injured reserve.
The Maple Leafs announced that forward Max Domi has been placed on IR with a lower-body injury. Domi’s placement is retroactive to November 16, making him ineligible to return until this upcoming Sunday.
In place of Domi, the Maple Leafs recalled 2022 fifth round pick (135th overall) Nikita Grebenkin. The 2024-25 season is Grebenkin’s first in North America and he’s had a solid start to the year with the Toronto Marlies.
At the American Hockey League level, Grebenkin has played 13 games with four goals and six assists for 10 total points. It’s likely he takes the ice with the Maple Leafs for their meeting with the Vegas Golden Knight, marking his NHL debut.
Already missing Matthews and Max Pacioretty, the Maple Leafs also recently put David Kampf on injured reserve. Calle Jarnkrok was yet to play a game this season when he underwent sports hernia surgery and is expected to be out on a month-to-month basis.
The Maple Leafs did not provide a timeline for Domi and is injury, but the Maple Leafs are already down numerous forwards that Gerbenkin isn’t even the only top prospect expected to lace up against the Golden Knights.
Fraser Minten was recalled by the Maple Leafs when they placed Kampf on injured reserve.
On top of those names already out with injury, veteran forward Ryan Reaves is also out for five games thanks to a suspension.
Key faces in the lineup have been able to step up in recent games, but the Maple Leafs can't afford to keep losing top-line players.
