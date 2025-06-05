Could Barrie Colts Star Push Arber Xhekaj out of Canadiens?
Barrie Colts rugged left-shot 2025 Draft-eligible Kashawn Aithceson has been compared to Kaiden Guhle of the Montreal Canadiens.
Aitcheson stands six-foot-one and weighs 191 pounds, according to Elite Prospects.com. He loves to play the body on the rush, and he activates quickly to break up plays, using great anticipation and sharp defensive acumen to form a fantastic defensive pillar, who is dominant in transition.
Another great aspect of Aitcheson’s game is his cerebral offensive instincts and creativity. He is willing to support on the rush, as a fourth forward option, and his shot from the blueline is heavy and accurate.
Aitcheson would benefit from another season in the Ontario Hockey League, followed by a full year in the American Hockey League.
However, if the Canadiens pull the trigger and select Aitcheson, you have to think it signals that a couple of in-house left defensemen get shipped out.
Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle are locks on the left side, so the likelihood of one of them being moved is very low. That leaves an interesting group of players, and you have to remember that Adam Engstrom is also in the mix, as he is ready to take the next step.
So, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble and Mike Matheson are the three that Kent Hughes would conceivably pluck from. Unless he doesn’t think so highly of Engstrom's capabilities.
You could argue that Struble is equally as physical as Xhekaj, but Xhekaj’s rare blend of size and mobility is coveted by general managers who don’t have such a player internally.
If Hughes is drafting Aitcheson, a lot of things need to fall in place, but one thing is certain: a combination of No. 47, 72 and/or No. 8 won’t likely don the Canadiens' sweater in 2025-26. Aitcheson can do all the things they do while being responsible defensively, and a weapon on the offensive side of the puck.
Hughes has to consider his embarrassment of riches on the left side of the Canadiens' defence group and prospect pool, and it might be precisely what he uses to address needs on the roster.
If Aitcheson hits his potential, he is a top-four guy all day, and in Montreal, behind Hutson and Guhle, he can be impactful five-on-five, but a menace on special teams.
This is the type of player you win with, and if it means trading other guys to address other areas, and waiting for Aitcheson to be ready, it’s something to consider for Hughes, who is improving for now, and the future.
Aitcheson fits the bill, and he is wired to win by any means necessary. Sounds like a Hughes draft pick.
