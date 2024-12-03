Big Move Coming As Rangers Spiral Continues
The New York Rangers are in disarray. The team has lost six of their last seven, fallen out of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division, and sit on the playoff bubble as the holiday and new year approach. The organization is eager to end this skid, and it's expected that big moves are coming to stem the sinking tides.
Could sending out veteran winger Chris Kreider be the shakeup the Rangers need? The speculation has ramped up over the past couple weeks. After their most recent loss, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reiterated the likelihood of a deal via his X account and even suggested it could come before their next game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Change feels inevitable, but is Kreider the player who is dealt because of the pressure in New York? Of all of the potentially big moves, sending out the 33-year-old might be the only one general manager Chris Drury can make.
Kreider is one of the few players who is paid appropriately for their production. Some may argue he's underpaid, and with good reason, but it's a general consensus that his $6.5 million salary is one of the best values in the league. Signed for two more seasons after this one, many teams still view him as a viable top-six winger.
If not the veteran winger, the Rangers have plenty of other players gaining more and more interest around the NHL. Defenseman K'Andre Miller, who is playing in the final season of his current contract, is a prime change of scenery candidate amid a frustrating season.
Similarly, forward Kaapo Kakko is another name to monitor. Kakko is no stranger to trade rumors over his short career, but things remain unsteady between him and the Rangers. If Drury is set on making a change, there's no shortage of interest in the 23-year-old winger.
There's a convenient four day break for the Rangers until they play next. It gives their front office plenty of time to execute a deal and for the sake of their season, it seems an almost certainty that a big move is coming.
