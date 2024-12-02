Canucks Defender Named Second Star of Week
After the Vancouver Canucks shared that star forward J.T. Miller would be out indefinitely, the natural next question was whether this team could make up for the offense he provides. While the Canucks are one of the top teams in the Pacific Division, losing a 90 to 100-point scorer is never easy. Thankfully, the team's captain and reigning James Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes was there to save the day.
Over the first few games without Miller, the Canucks have managed to win three of four on the back of their captain. His efforts were acknowledged by the NHL as Hughes was named the league's Second Star of the Week ending in December 1st.
"Hughes paced the NHL with eight assists and nine points in four games (1-8—9) to propel the Canucks (13-7-3, 29 points) to a 3-1-0 week," NHL PR wrote. "Hughes, who also shared the League lead with four helpers on the man-advantage, picked up an assist on the decisive power-play goal in a 2-0 triumph over the Boston Bruins."
The week continued another standout season for Hughes. The former 7th overall pick of the Canucks during the 2018 NHL Draft has been one of the most productive defenders in the league since making the jump to the Vancouver lineup.
Picking up right where he left off last season, where he recorded a career high 92 points, he's collecting points at a similar pace in 2024. Through his first 23 games, Hughes leads Vancouver in scoring with five goals, 23 assists, and 28 points. He's also averaging the most amount of ice-time of any Canucks player, skating a ridiculous 24:52 minutes of ice-time.
With Hughes playing such excellent hockey, the Canucks are staying afloat in the Pacific DIvision and Western Conference. Expect more Stars of the Week for the Vancouver captain as the season progresses.
