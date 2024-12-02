Patrik Laine Hints at Canadiens Debut
Patrik Laine was a huge target on the trade market over the offseason, and the Montreal Canadiens won the sweepstakes, acquiring him from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Before the Canadiens could really get a look at Laine in their iconic sweater, he suffered a lower-body injury that sidelined him for multiple months.
In a preseason contest between the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, Laine took a knee-on-knee collision, keeping him from the lineup ever since. Luckily for the Canadiens, Laine’s injury wasn’t as bad as initially feared, but he is yet to make his official debut with the team.
The waiting may soon be over, however, as Laine hinted as a return to the ice on his Instagram.
In a story posted by Laine, he says there’s a “big week coming up.”
Laine has been skating with his Canadiens teammates and making progress towards a return. When Laine hits the ice again, it will be his official debut with the Canadiens, and first time in regular season action in almost a year.
The last time Laine played an NHL game was December 14, 2023, as a member of the Blue Jackets. A broken clavicle followed by a stint in the NHL Player’s Assistance Program has kept Laine on the shelf.
Laine scored a goal in his last game played, a 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Nothing regarding a Laine return/debut has been made official, but the Canadiens did send forward Josh Roy to their American Hockey League affiliate and now have an open roster spot for Laine to fill.
The Canadiens take on the New York Islanders at home on Tuesday.
Through 24 games of the 2024-25 season, the Canadiens sit dead last in the Eastern Conference with an 8-13-3 record and 19 total standings points. Only the Chicago Blackhawks have fewer points in the entire league.
