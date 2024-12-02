Sharks Forward Named First Star of Week
For months, if not years, Macklin Celebrini was seen as the prize of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The San Jose Sharks were the lucky team to win the draft lottery and select him, and they're already seeing how special he can be.
The Vancouver native missed some time with injury, but has been absolutely electric when on the ice. Celebrini already has 14 points (six goals, eight assists), and is already emerging as a star in San Jose.
This past week saw him play some of his best hockey yet, as he scored seven points (four goals, three assists) in just four games. Crucially, the Sharks won three of those games and outscored their opponents 22-13, a great sign of progress for a rebuilding team.
On Monday, the NHL named Celebrini its first star of the week after his incredible string of performances. It's the first time the 18-year-old has earned such an honor, but it certainly won't be the last.
Just one day earlier, Celebrini was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month after scoring 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 14 games throughout November.
The Sharks still have a long way to go to become a playoff contender once more, but it's clear they've found the future of the franchise in Celebrini.
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Washington Capitals defenseman Jacob Chychrun were named the second and third stars of the week, respectively.
