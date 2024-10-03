Flames Sign Veteran Defenseman to One-Year Deal
After a professional tryout during the 2024 preseason and training camp, the Calgary Flames are signing veteran defenseman Tyson Barrie to a one-year contract. First reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Barrie’s contract will earn him $1.125 million.
Barrie is a 33-year-old blue liner with over 800 games of NHL experience under his belt. In 809 games played with four different teams, Barrie has put up 109 goals and 396 assists for 505 total points.
Most recently with the Nashville Predators, Barrie put up 14 points in 41 games during the 2023-24 season.
Barrie impressed on the Flames roster with three assists in four preseason games in Calgary. As a right-shot defenseman, Barrie is likely to fill in on the Flames’ third defensive pairing.
His puck-moving ability clearly hasn’t lost all of it’s spark, even as he enters his 14th NHL season.
The Flames don't have extremely high expectations heading into the 2024-25 season, but Barrie has a chance to show what's left in his tank. If he continues to impress and shows he can play for an extra year or two, he could easily find a new job for the 2025-26 season without the need of a PTO.
Over his career, Barrie has played with the Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Avalanche. He was a third round pick (64th overall) pick of the Avalanche in 2009.
