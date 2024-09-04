Bruins Captain Denies Contract Insight
Brad Marchand is about to enter his 16th season in the NHL and second as captain of the Boston Bruins. The upcoming 2024-25 season is also the last year of an eight-year contract he signed in 2016.
He’s been eligible for a contract extension since the opening of free agency this offseason, but Marchand and the Bruins have not negotiated a new deal. Signing top players to extensions a year in advance is a popular option utilized by teams all the time, but there is no concern on Marchand’s end.
In fact, Marchand doesn’t plan on speaking about his contract status or any negotiations that may be happening.
“I'm going to say this now and kind of leave it at that,” Marchand said. “I won't ever talk about contract stuff in the media.”
Marchand said that any talks that happen between him and Bruins general manager Don Sweeny will stay private.
“I don't want to deal with that,” Marchand said. “I just think there's enough respect between the two sides that we can deal with it, and I’ll leave it at that. Hopefully you can appreciate that.”
Marchand’s current annual salary sits at $6.13 million against the salary cap. Heading into a contract year, he’ll likely look for a raise in what could be his final deal in the NHL. Marchand is 36 years old and likely nearing the end of his playing days.
To date, Marchand has laced up in 1,029 career games and put up 929 total points (401G-528A). 1,000 career points is within reach, especially if he keeps up his pace as he ages.
In 82 games played last season, Marchand scored 29 goals and 38 assists for 67 total points. That was his second straight season scoring 67 points.
It might be a tough road to start 2024-25 after three offseason surgeries, but Marchand will still be one of the best and most important players on the Bruins roster.
