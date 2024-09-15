Bruins, Hurricanes Biggest Eastern Conference Pretenders
The Eastern Conference is the Florida Panthers' to lose, but both the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to knock the champions from their perch. The conference is loaded with talented squads and contenders, which should make for a competitive and exciting season ahead.
Training camp and preseason is a time for optimism and things to fall into place, and that's no different for the Bruins and Hurricanes. Both teams made some big changes to their rosters in the summer in the hopes of returning to Stanley Cup glory. Unfortunately for both, they're closer to the status of pretender than contender as the 2024-2025 season nears.
The Bruins went big-ticket shopping during free agency, signing forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov to long-term deals. Lindholm will slot in as their top-line center and Zadorov will likely pair with top blueliner Charlie McAvoy.
The signings fill needs for the Bruins. The problem is they won't bring them any closer to a Stanley Cup title. Lindholm is solid, but he isn't a difference maker when it comes to getting out of the Atlantic Division. In terms of the center depth the division boasts, the Bruins still remain in the middle of the pack after his arrival. Even with solid seasons, it's hard to see the Bruins as a legitimate threat in the East.
The same can be said for the Hurricanes. The organization shifted hard this summer, with former general manager Don Waddell departing for the Columbus Blue Jackets and failing to re-sign trade deadline acquisition Jake Guentzel. New GM Eric Tulsky is an excellent replacement, but his team is looking worse off entering the upcoming season. Even after getting valued young players Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis signed to long-term extensions, the Hurricanes are in danger of seriously regressing.
The biggest issue is that the Canes haven't addressed their biggest lineup hole: second-line center. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is locked in with a bloated contract, but he's simply not a top-six player. Still 24 years old, the Canes have hopes that he grows into this larger role, but the outlook is grim.
The offensive pressure will again fall to world-class players Sebastien Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. If either struggles or faces injury troubles, the Canes go from dangerous to endangered immediately. Even with a solid defensive group behind them and a promising goaltending duo in Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes have a ways to go before re-entering the contender conversation.
Both of these teams could prove me wrong and surprise in their respective divisions. However, it's difficult to picture either team finding a way to stay in the Stanley Cup picture, even if both teams believe they are still in it.
