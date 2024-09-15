Former Wild Goalie Retires From NHL
After parts of 11 seasons in the NHL, veteran goalie Alex Stalock is calling it a career. The 37-year-old played 179 games in the NHL between the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, and Chicago Blackhawks.
Stalock announced his retirement and will begin a post-playing career as a broadcaster for the Sharks.
The Sharks drafted Stalock in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2005 NHL draft. He went on to play 62 games with the Sharks between 2011 and 2016 and then one more during the 2021-22 season.
In his 179-game career, Stalock picked up a 70-65-20 record with a .908 save percentage, 2.70 goals against average, and 11 shutouts. His career peaked during the shortened 2019-20 season with the Wild.
Stalock was working a 20-11-4 record and four shutouts when the COVID-19 pandemic cut the seasons short. He missed the entire 2020-21 season thanks to Myocarditis stemming from COVID complications.
Over his 14-year professional career, Stalock also played with the American Hockey League affiliates of the St. Louis Blues (Peoria Rivermen), Toronto Maple Leafs (Toronto Marlies), Edmonton Oilers (Bakersfield Condors), and most recently the Anaheim Ducks (San Diego Gulls).
A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Stalock played college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In three WCHA seasons, he picked up a 39-44-17 record.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!